New Delhi/ New York | Jagran News Desk: Raising concerns over the "worsening situation" in Ukraine, India on Tuesday demanded an urgent "safe and uninterrupted" passage for all innocent civilians in the war-hit country, noting that a secure corridor for Indian "students stranded in Sumy did not materialise".

In his address at the UNSC briefing on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, India's UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's separate telephonic conversations with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging both sides to end all hostilities and return to the path of dialogue.

"The worsening situation in Ukraine and ensuing humanitarian crisis deserves our immediate attention. As per UN’s estimate, 1.5 million refugees have sought shelter in neighboring countries of Ukraine over last eleven days," Tirumurti said.

"As per UN’s estimates, over 140 civilian lives have been lost so far, including a young Indian student. India mourns his death and we convey our deepest condolences to his family. We mourn the loss of every civilian life in the conflict," he noted.

During the briefing, Tirumurti noted that India has already sent humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighboring countries which includes medicines, tents, and water storage tanks. He further noted that India has helped nationals from other countries in their return to their respective nations.

Speaking about Operation Ganga - launched on February 26 following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine - Tirumurti said till now, New Delhi has operated more than 80 evacuation flights to bring Indians home. He also thanked Ukraine's neighboring countries for providing help in the evacuation operation.

"We've managed to facilitate the safe return of over 20,000 Indians from Ukraine. We've also assisted nationals from other countries, in their return to their respective countries. We'll remain open to doing so in the coming days," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma