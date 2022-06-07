Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Congress leader and former Forests and Social Welfare Minister of Punjab, was arrested by the state's Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday over corruption charges. Dharamsot, 62, was arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) from Amloh.

Besides Dharamsot, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau also arrested a local journalist, who is suspected to be an aide of the former Punjab Minister. Dharamsot is accused of being involved in the illegal felling of more than 25,000 trees.

The arrest of Dharamsot, a former minister in Captain Amarinder Singh's government, came after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann warned of action against the senior Congress leader. Last week, the state's Vigilance Bureau had arrested Mohali Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Guramanpreet Singh and a contractor Harminder Singh Hummy, who had told officials about Dharamsot's role in the corruption.

Dharamsot's arrest, meanwhile, comes at a time when Chief Minister Mann has warned against wipping out corruption in the state. Last month, Mann also got his former Health Minister Vijay Singla and sent him to 14-day judicial custody over corruption charges.

Singla, 52, was accused of demanding a 1 per cent commission from officials for contracts.

"A case was brought to my notice in which one minister in my government was demanding one per cent commission from each tender or purchase of his department. I took this case very seriously. Only I knew this case. Neither media nor opposition knew it," Mann had said in a video address.

"I am taking strict action against that minister and I am removing him from the cabinet. I am also giving directions to the police to register a case against him," he had said.

