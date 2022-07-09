Sadhna Yadav, Wife of SP Patron Mulayam Singh Passes Away

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away on Saturday after battling a long time of illness. As per reports, Sadhna passed away at a private hospital in Gurgaon after a prolonged illness. As per reports, she was suffering from lung infections and was undergoing treatment.

As per Samajwadi party sources, Sadhna was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, where she breathed her last this morning. Further, they also revealed that Sadhna was sick for a long time and her condition did not improve despite the medication and other treatments.

Sadhna was hospitalised after complaining of breathering four days ago. After her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Earlier, she was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, but when her condition started deteriorating, she was brought to Gurugram by air ambulance.

Sadhna was the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His first wife and the mother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Malti Devi, died in 2003. Mulayam Singh Yadav was in Delhi at the time of his wife's death, the party sources said, adding that the body is being brought to Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav is overseeing the arrangements and the details of the last rites will be finalised soon, they said. Senior party leaders and workers started arriving at the SP patron's house soon after the news of Gupta's death broke.

In a tweet, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya extended his condolences to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family. Other politicians have also expressed grief over Sadhna's demise.

Take a look here:

उ.प्र. के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की पत्नी श्रीमती साधना जी का निधन अत्यंत दु:खद है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान व उनके परिजनों को यह दु:ख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 9, 2022

Sadly received the news of the demise of Sadhna Yadav, wife of the elder politician and Samajwadi leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. Sincere condolences to Mulayamji, family, Akhilesh, all well- wishers. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 9, 2022

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की धर्मपत्नी श्रीमती साधना गुप्ता जी के निधन का अत्यंत दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। भगवान श्री मुलायम सिंह जी और उनके परिजनों को ये दुख सहन करने की क्षमता दें।



ईश्वर दिवंगत पुण्य आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शांति! — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 9, 2022

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की पत्नी श्रीमती साधना गुप्ता जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला,प्रभू पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में जगह दे. आदरणीय श्री मुलायम सिंह जी और परिजनों को ये दुख सहन करने की क्षमता दे!

ॐ शांति शांति शांति

— Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) July 9, 2022