New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed the opposition MPs for creating 'unprecedented drama' in Rajya Sabha terming their behaviour as “saddening, unfortunate and shameful”.

“As far as I know, this has never happened in the history of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. This happening in Rajya Sabha is an even bigger matter," the Defence Minister said addressing mediapersons after the passage of the farm-sector bills in the Upper House.

"Their behaviour towards the Deputy Chairman has hurt the dignity of the Parliament and is a reflection on themselves," the minister added.

Underlining that attempts are being made to mislead the farmers on the basis of rumours, he said, “This is not the way a healthy democracy works.”

He also hailed the bills as landmark legislations that will lay a " strong foundation for ‘Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Agriculture’.”

Following the passage of the bills through a voice vote, opposition members charged towards the podium of the presiding officer, flung the rule book at him, tore official papers and heckled him over their demand for a division of vote on their motion to refer the legislation to a select committee.

Four opposition sponsored motions to send the two bills to a House panel for greater scrutiny were negated by voice vote, but the Congress, TMC, CPM and DMK members sought a division of vote on the issue.

As Harivansh over-ruled them saying division of votes can take place only when members are on their seat, TMC leader Derek O''Brien charged towards the podium, thrusting the rule book into the face of the Deputy Chairman.

House marshals thwarted the move as also blocking a book that was flung towards Harivansh. An attempt was also made to pulls microphones away from the chair but the marshals physically stopped that from happening.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha