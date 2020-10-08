PM Modi described Paswan as an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister who made lasting contributions in several policy areas.

New Delhi | Jagran news Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and leaders across the political spectrum on Thursday mourned the loss of Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan.

In a tweet, PM Modi described Paswan as an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister who made lasting contributions in several policy areas. The Prime Minister said he has lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity.

"Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas," PM Modi tweeted.

In the following tweet, the Prime Minister condoled Paswan's family and supporters. He said that working shoulder to shoulder with the Union Minister was "incredible experience."

"Working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji has been an incredible experience. His interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

President Ram Nath Kovind said Paswan was the voice of the oppressed and had championed the cause of the marganalised.

"In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized," President Kovind wrote.

"A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters," the following tweet read.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described Paswan as the champion of the downtrodden.





