New Delhi | Jagran India Desk: Sadbhavana Divas is celebrated every year on August 20 to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The word Sadbhavna means 'Goodwill'. This day is observed to encourage peace, national integration and communal harmony among all religions in India.

Rajiv Gandhi is known for his contributions for India's development and welfare of the citizens. So every year, Sadbhavana Diwas is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the nation. On this day a pledge is also taken by the people across the country, which is as:

“I take this solemn pledge that I will work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all the people of India regardless of caste, region, religion or language. I further pledge that I shall resolve all differences among us through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence.”

Sadbhavana Diwas 2021: History

This year we are celebrating the 76th birth anniversary of the youngest Prime Minister of India. Gandhi was appointed as the PM when he was only 40 years old after the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi, then Prime Minister. He served the country from 1984 until his assassination in 1989.

During his serving period, Rajiv Gandhi introduced many changes to the development of India. He said, "India is an old country, but a young nation; and like the young everywhere, we are impatient. I am young and I too have a dream. I dream of an India, strong, independent, self-reliant and in the forefront of the front ranks of the nations of the world in the service of mankind”

Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award

Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award was introduced in the year 1992to honour those people who showcase their work towards social harmony. The award included a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh as well as a citation.

