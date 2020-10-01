Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal were arrested on Thursday evening during protest in Chandigarh over new farm acts.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal were arrested by police on Thursday evening during protest against the new farm acts in Chandigarh.

"We are being arrested for speaking out for the rights of farmers, but we are pursuing the truth and our force will not be silenced by this force. Arrested for raising farmers' voice, but they won't be able to silence us," tweeted Harsimrat in Punjabi.

The SAD leaders had gathered in Chandigarah to protest against the three farm acts -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- which were passed in the Parliament in this Monsoon Session.

However, the police on Thursday was forced to use water cannons and resort to lathi-charge to disperse the SAD workers during Kisan March against farm acts in Chandigarh. A video of the incident was also shared by news agency ANI, which showed the clash between the police and the SAD workers during the march.

#WATCH Chandigarh: Police resort to lathi-charge & use water cannons to disperse Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers during Kisan March against #FarmBills; visuals from near Mullapur barrier. pic.twitter.com/sqpuGu4DGi — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

The SAD, which was the oldest BJP ally, had pulled out from the NDA last month amid differences over new farm acts. On Thursday, it began three separate "Kisan Marches" against the new farm acts, claiming that they will destroy the farmers in India.

Several opposition parties have alleged that the new farm acts "will make farmers across India a commodity and untimately kill them". The opposition has also accused that the government is trying to do away the minimum support price (MSP) with the new farm acts.

The government, however, has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers, assuring the farms that the MSP will not only stay, but it will also be continuously increased too in coming years.

"I want to assure farmers that the MSP will stay and rather it will be continuously increased in the coming years, in any case, it will not be abolished," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, as reported by news agency PTI.

"I appeal to all farmers' organisations that if they have any issue please come and talk with us. We are ready to listen to their suggestions for the welfare of farmers. I have already started talking to farmers organisations to clear misgivings and misconceptions," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma