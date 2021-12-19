New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the DCP Law and Order had been constituted in the case of an alleged sacrilege attack on the Golden Temple in which a man was beaten to death for attempting to enter inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar. He said the SIT would present an investigation report within two days.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also condemned the incident that took place on Saturday, December 18. The religious body said that action must be taken against perpetrators.

Currently, the Punjab Police is trying to ascertain the identity of the man, who was beaten to death by a mob after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege inside the Golden Temple. However, it has been established that the man spent a few hours inside the complex before he made the move.

A case was registered against the unidentified man late Saturday night under IPC sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder), Amritsar Police Commissioner Sukchain Singh Gill said on Sunday.

The police is examining the footage obtained from all the cameras at the Golden Temple to collect information about the accused.

As per the police, the accused entered the Golden Temple around 11 am on Saturday and slept for a few hours in front of the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs. The incident occurred after 6 pm when he tried to enter inside the sanctum sanctorum of Golden Temple.

Video from the incident shows that the man jumped across the railings inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked up the ceremonial sword, and reached near the place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib. He was caught by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members. When he was being taken to the SGPC office, the angry "sangat" (congregation) thrashed him badly, which subsequently led to his death.

The police commissioner said the post-mortem examination of the deceased was being carried out and a viscera examination will also be conducted to check if he had consumed any intoxicant.

(With inputs from PTI)

