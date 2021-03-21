This comes a day after the Maharashtra government said that the "unsigned letter" sent by Param Bir Singh is being verified because the former Mumbai Police commissioner's "email ID in the official record was different".

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Param Bir Singh, the former Mumbai Police commissioner who was sacked earlier this month, on Sunday confirmed that the sensational letter accusing Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption was sent from his email ID, reported news agency ANI.

This comes a day after the Maharashtra government said that the "unsigned letter" sent by Param Bir Singh is being verified because the former Mumbai Police commissioner's "email ID in the official record was different".

"Letter from Param Bir Singh was received at 4:37 pm on Saturday via a different email address, not his official one and was without his signature. The new email address needs to be checked. Home Ministry is trying to contact him for the same," Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said in a statement earlier.

While the Maharashtra government has said that it is verifying Singh's letter, Deshmukh has refuted all the claims made against him by the former Mumbai Police commissioner, saying the top cop is trying to save himself from further legal action.

"When it is getting clear that he was involved in Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case as well as in the case of Mansukh Hiran's death and there are possibilities of him getting exposed, the former police commissioner Param Bir Singh made false allegations against me to save himself from further legal action," he said in a Tweet in Marathi.

Meanwhile, Singh's accusations against Deshmukh has kicked off a political slugfest in Maharashtra with the opposition demanding the resignation of the Maharashtra Home Minister.

Leading the charge, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must remove Deshmukh immediately.

"An impartial probe must be conducted. The letter also says the chief minister was informed about this earlier, so why didn't he act on it?," he said.

Congress has also demanded an investigation if Singh is speaking the truth, saying the Maharashtra government must take a stand.

"If at all, whatever Parambir Singh is saying is truth, question should be asked from Hon Sharad Pawar ji because he is the architect of current Maharashtra Govt. Is it what the so-called third front is going to do finally? Congress must take a stand on this issue," said former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has also slammed the Maharashtra government and demanded the resignation of Anil Deshmukh over extortion charges.

"Mumbai's former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter to the Chief Minister is explosive. This is so damaging for Maharashtra's image. Anil Deshmukh needs to submit his resignation immediately and a thorough investigation too needs to be made," he said in a tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma