Mukesh Ambani Security Scare Case: Quoting NIA sources, news agency ANI reported that Waze planted the explosives near Ambani's residence "to become a super cop by solving this case successfully as its Investigation Officer".

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai Poice encounter expert Sachin Waze, who has been sent to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till April 3, has admitted that he had planted explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in February.

The NIA sources further clarified that reports that claimed one of the crime intelligence unit (CIU) colleagues of Waze has been made an approver in the Antilia bomb scare case is not true.

"The decision of making someone an approver can only be taken at later stages after the charge sheet," the NIA sources told ANI.

The NIA, which arrested Waze on March 13, on Thursday also said that 62 bullets were recovered from his house. The central agency said that it needs to probe why Waze was keeping 62 bullets when the police department had issued him 30 bullets of which only five were recovered.

'Being made scapegoat'

While NIA sources claimed that Waze has admitted to planting explosives near Ambani's residence, the Mumbai Police official on Thursday told a local court that he is being made a scapegoat in the case.

"I was investigating officer of the case for one and a half days, and did whatever I could in that capacity. But there was suddenly change in some plan somewhere. I went to the NIA office on my own and was arrested," Waze told judge P R Sitre while adding that he had not confessed to anything.

Waze (49) is a former 'encounter specialist' and is credited with eliminating many criminals in 'encounters'. He is also facing heat in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the explosives-laden Scorpio car. The NIA is also probing the Hiran murder case.

Waze, a 1990-batch officer of the state cadre, was also suspended in 2004 in the custodial death of 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus and was reinstated last year.

