'Sachin Pilot Zindabad' Slogans Raised During Bharat Jodo Yatra In His Family Bastion Dausa

Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra across the nation and it has entered its 100th day in Dausa, a Pilot family bastion.

Congress workers in Rajasthan raised slogans in support of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot as the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Kalakho village in Dausa on Sunday. Dausa is known to be the Gujjar community leader's citadel.

Dausa used to be a parliamentary constituency and bastion of the Pilot family. Sachin Pilot's father and Congress Stalwart Rajesh Pilot was also elected as MP from this area five times.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kalakho in Dausa at around 6:00 am today. The foot march is scheduled to take a break as it approaches the Sikandra Police Station.

The Yatra will reach Bandikui in Dausa after resuming the foot march again from the Tollgate at 3:30 pm.

On Friday, also the 100th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the followers of Congress leader Sachin Pilot had raised slogans in his support.

Notably, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also believed to soon reach Dausa and join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 102nd Day.

A large number of people were seen joining the march and holding banners and party flags. Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the Yatra will cover nearly 500 KM and spend over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

By the time next year ends the Bharat Jodo Yatra will have covered 3,570 km. The Congress has claimed that it is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India.

With this Yatra Congress leader and Gandhi scion aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite general public against the alleged “divisive politics in the country”.

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and is now in Rajasthan. It will end in Kashmir next year.

(With agency inputs)