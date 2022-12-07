Sachin Pilot ‘Sad’ And ‘Hurt’ After Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s ‘Traitor’ Jibe Against Him

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday expressed that he felt ‘sad and hurt’ after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot described him as ‘gaddar’ (traitor). However, Pilot dismissed all the apprehensions regarding clashes inside the party.

“Yes, I am a politician. But I am also a human being. I did feel sad and hurt. I don't want to go into the past,” Pilot was quoted as saying by NDTV. He also said that he has a mission at hand.

Earlier on Sunday, he ruled out all the apprehensions regarding infighting in the Congress when the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered in Rajasthan and said that the party's state unit is fully united.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, also said that the leadership issue is up to the party and “all of us have to work together”.

Pilot also slammed BJP for taking interest in the internal matters of Congress and over his dissent with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. He said that it "sounds rich" coming from BJP which has at least a dozen of candidates claiming for the chief minister’s seat.

“There is so much disunity in the BJP. They have not even been able to establish themselves as a proper opposition in the last four years in Rajasthan,” Pilot was quoted as saying by PTI on the day Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan.

Last month, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called Pilot a ‘traitor’ saying that a ‘gaddar’(traitor) cannot be Chief Minister. He also said that the Congress high command cannot make Sachin Pilot, a man who does not have 10 MLAs and revolted against the party, the chief minister.

After seeing the row between top ministers of Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while passing through Maharashtra with the Bharat Jodo Yatra said that both leaders are assets to Congress.

Despite major differences between them, both Pilot and Gehlot appeared at the yatra and said the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra shows that people support issues raised by Rahul Gandhi.