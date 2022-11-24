Sachin Pilot Responds To Ashok Gehlot's 'Traitor' Jibe, Calls 'Baseless Allegations'

After Ashok Gehlot called Sachin Pilot a 'traitor', the Congress leader responded by saying that despite of being a senior and experienced leader, Gehlot's allegations are baseless.

By JE News Desk
Thu, 24 Nov 2022 08:41 PM IST
Minute Read
Sachin Pilot Responds To Ashok Gehlot's 'Traitor' Jibe, Calls 'Baseless Allegations'
ANI Image

SOON after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called Sachin Pilot a "traitor", the state Congress leader said that the allegations are "baseless".

"Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced leader, I don't know who is advising him to level false, baseless allegations against me. Today it is required to strengthen the party," said Congress leader Sachin Pilot while talking to ANI.

this came after Gehlot called Pilot a "traitor" and said that he can never become the Chief Minister of the state.

Pilot slammed Gehlot for his statement and said that BJP was badly defeated in Rajasthan when he was the state party chief.

"BJP was badly defeated in Rajasthan when I was the state party president. Still, the Congress president gave him another chance to Gehlot to become CM. Today the priority should be on how we can again win the Rajasthan election," he said.

Also Read
Himachal Election: Leaders Fear Sabotage As 'Purported' Audio Clips..
Himachal Election: Leaders Fear Sabotage As 'Purported' Audio Clips..

Congress leader Sachin Pilot called the accusations unjustified at a time when the party needs to stand together against the BJP and support Bharat Jodo Yatra to make it successful.

"Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Yatra and we all need to jointly make the yatra successful. The only party that can challenge BJP is Congress. We need to challenge BJP in all ruling states," said Pilot.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh also condemned CM Gehlot's remark and said that the differences should be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress.

Also Read
Gujarat Election 2022: 21% Candidates In First Phase Have Criminal..
Gujarat Election 2022: 21% Candidates In First Phase Have Criminal..

"Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced political leader. Whatever differences he has expressed with his younger colleague Sachin Pilot will be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress," said Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

(With inputs from agency)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.