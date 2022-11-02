'Sach Ke Sathi': Vishvas News Experts Teach Tricks Of Fact Checking To People In Solan

Vishvas News, the fact checking wing of Dainik Jagran, organised 'Sach Ke Sathi - FactsUp' webinar for the citizens of Solan in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. In the programme, fact checkers of Vishvas News, Urvashi Kapoor and Pallavi Mishra, trained the participants in fact checking, digital safety and voter awareness. Vishvas News also organised a seminar in Shimla today.

This campaign of Vishvas News has gone to five cities of Gujarat till now. Another similar webinar will be organised for the citizens of Solan on November 7.

Students from Chitkara University, Shoolini University and Maharaja Agrasen College participated in the webinar organised for Solan. In the programme, fact checker Urvashi Kapoor made people aware of digital safety. She advised the users to make their password strong, using small and capital letters, special characters and numbers.

She also shared information on how to tackle suspicious links coming with enticing messages on social media. Mishra also informed people about the fact check tools. She spoke about how to identify fake news and find out the truth. She also said that people must check their names in the voter list. The fact checkers also suggested participants to send suspicious posts to Vishvas News tipline number +91 9599299372.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi - FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.