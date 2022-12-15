'Sach Ke Sathi': Vishvas News To Train Students Of Rachi In Fact Checking On December 16

EXPERTS of Vishvas News will give online training on fact-checking to the students of Jharkhand's capital Ranchi through a webinar on December 16. Vishvas News is the fact-checking wing of Jagran New Media. Fact-checkers Abhishek Parashar and Devika Mehta of Vishvas News will be present in this webinar as experts.

During the session, students will be given detailed information about the methods of identifying fake news and the use of related online tools. Training on fact-checking and digital safety will be given under Vishvas News's 'Sach Ke Sathi- FactsUp' campaign. For Ranchi, the event will be held on December 16 between 12-1:30 pm.

Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities of 10 states of the country by connecting them with this campaign. Apart from Gujarat, Himachal, and Uttar Pradesh, this event is also being organized for participants from Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The fact-checking team of Jagran New Media, Vishvas News, through this campaign, has been continuously working for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.