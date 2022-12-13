'Sach Ke Sathi': Vishvas News To Train Students Of Patna In Fact Checking

The experts of Vishvas News, the fact checking wing of Jagran New Media, are reaching Bihar's capital Patna on December 14. Here students will be given training in fact checking. In this seminar, fact checkers Devika Mehta and Sharad Asthana of Vishvas News will guide the students on how to spot fake news and use relevant online tools. Before Patna, similar events have been organised for the cities of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Training on fact checking and digital safety will be imparted under Vishvas News' 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. For Patna, this event will be held on December 14 between 10-2 am. Students from different institutes of the city will also participate in this training programme.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.