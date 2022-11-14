'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' Campaign Of Vishvas News To Hold Online Training In Lucknow

Vishvas News will be organising a special event on Tuesday in Lucknow under 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. This seminar will be held at Lucknow University. The objective of this campaign by Vishvas News, a fact-checking website of Jagran New Media, is to prepare the society to deal with misleading information. Before Lucknow, such an event has also been organised for the citizens of Varanasi and Prayagraj, apart from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Vishvas News editors Jatin Gandhi and Urvashi Kapoor will be present during the training on fact checking, digital safety and voter awareness under 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. In this media literacy campaign, participants will be given detailed information about online tools, along with tips to identify fake news.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.