'Sach Ke Sathi: Facts Up' Campaign Launched From Gujarat's Rajkot

Vishwas News on Thursday launched 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign in Rajkot city of Gujarat. Speaking at the event, Rajesh Upadhyay, Jagran New Media Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, said 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' is Vishvas News' fact checking, digital safety and voter awareness training and media literacy campaign. Giving tips on identifying fake news to the participants present at the programme, Abhishek Parashar, Deputy Editor of Vishwas News, informed about the online tools.

A large number of students participated in this programme, where they were made aware about fake news, fact checking and digital safety. Apart from this, certificates and prizes were also distributed to all the participants.

Vishvas News is training students, youth, women and senior citizens by connecting them with this campaign in 17 cities across 10 states of the country. Apart from Gujarat, this event is also being organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

The program was organized in two sessions at Atmiya University and AV Parekh Technical Institute in Rajkot. Apart from the students, academicians, including Professor D Acharya, Trustee of Sarvodaya Kelavani Samaj Jignesh Bhai Rathore, Nirav Vyas, DB Vagadia, Dr Farooqui also participated in the programme.

Vishwas News, the fact checking team of Jagran New Media, has been working continuously for the last four years to spread awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.