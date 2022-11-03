'Sach Ke Sathi' Campaign In Shimla: Students Learn Fact Checking, Digital Safety Tips

Vishvas News' campaign 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' reached Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Thursday. Fact checkers Ashish Maharishi and Devika Mehta trained the students of Himachal Pradesh University on fact checking, digital safety and voter awareness. Vishwas News will once again interact with the citizens of Solan through a webinar on November 7.

The seminar was held in Himachal Pradesh University's Mass Communication department. The aim of the seminar was to spread awareness among students about fake news, digital safety and safe voting. Fact checker Devika Mehta told the importance of strong password for digital security. She advised the users to create strong passwords, using small and capital letters, special characters and numbers.

Mehta also told the students how to vote safely. Further, fact checker Ashish Maharishi spoke about the fact checking tools. He also suggested the participants to send suspicious posts to Vishvas News tipline number +91 9599299372.

Dr Kanwaljit Singh, Chairperson, Department of Mass Communication, Himachal Pradesh University, described the 'Sach Ke Sathi: FactsUp' campaign as a good initiative and talked about fighting fake news together. Dean of the department Prof. Dr Vikas Dogra also appreciated this initiative.

Vishvas News is training youth, women and senior citizens in 17 cities across 10 states of the country under the 'Sach Ke Sathi - FactsUp' campaign. The team, after training people in Gujarat, is now spreading awareness among the people of Himachal Pradesh. After this, a programme will also be organised for the participants of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Vishvas News has been working continuously for the last four years for awareness on public interest topics like health, education and voting through this campaign. To join this campaign, you can register by visiting Vishvas News website according to your city, state or convenient date.