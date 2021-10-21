Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: A war of words broke out between Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Thursday after the latter alleged that the former was in Dubai and the Maldives with his family during the COVID-19 lockdown and challenged the officer that he will lose his job within one year.

Calling Wankhede a "puppet", Malik, who has been critical of the NCB for arresting Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan in connection with an alleged drugs case, threatened the officer with jail. He also shared photos of Wankhede's family holidaying in the Maldives on Twitter.

"Samir Wankhede from this stage that Wankhede will lose his job in a year. He had come to put us behind the bar. The people of this nation will not be silent without seeing you behind bars. Wankhede has been indulged in bogus activities and we have the evidence to prove it. Once those evidences come out he will not be able to continue doing his job any further," Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, Wankhede has dismissed Malik's claims, calling them "false and completely condemnable" and has said that he never went to Dubai with his family. He also condemned the "personal attacks" that are being made against him and his family over the last 15 days.

Speaking to reporters, Wankhede warned of legal actions and said that he needs to take permission from his seniors before going anywhere. However, the NCB officer said that his "morale will not go down" and he will continue to work for the collective good.

"Those are photos from Mumbai. I was in Mumbai. Sacchai ko koi cheez ki aanch nahi. Find out where I was, get data from the airport. Get everything verified through my passport and visa," ANI quoted Wankhede as saying.

Malik has been critical of the NCB since it arrested Aryan and seven others in connection with an alleged rave party aboard a cruise ship near Mumbai. Malik has alleged that the NCB is being used by the Centre against Bollywood celebrities as a part of vendetta politics.

It must be mentioned here that Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was also arrested by the NCB on January 13 this year in connection with a drug case. Sameer was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma