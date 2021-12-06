New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Russian president Vladimir Putin will arrive in India on Monday to attend the 21st annual India-Russia summit between New Delhi and Moscow. During his one-day India visit, Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he is expected to discuss the Afghanistan situation following the rise of the Taliban. Discussing the situation in the Asia-Pacific region would also be on Putin's agenda for the India visit.

According to a report by news agency ANI, India and Russia are expected to sign over 10 agreements following annual talks between PM Modi and President Putin. These agreements will be in the fields of space, culture, science and technology, defence etc.

"The agenda for the dialogue will cover political and defence issues of mutual interest. The establishment of this new mechanism of two plus two dialogue is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries," ANI quoted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as saying.

Meanwhile, India and Russia will also hold the first-ever 2+2 ministerial dialogue on Monday at the level of the foreign and defence ministers. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold discussions with their Russian counterparts Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoigu.

S-400 deal and production of AK-203s

During Putin's India visit, the two countries would also ink a deal worth over Rs 5,100 crore to produce more than 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. AK-203s will replace the INSAS rifles inducted over three decades ago into the Indian Armed Forces.

President Putin will also hand PM Modi a model of an S-400 air defence system "as a symbol of delivery of the weapon system to India", ANI quoted sources as saying.

New Delhi had signed the USD 5 billion deal in October 2018 with Moscow to procure five units of the S-400 air defence missile system. In 2019, India made the first tranche of payment of around USD 800 million to Russia for the missile system.

