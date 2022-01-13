New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Eminent rocket scientist Dr S Somanath has been appointed as the new chairman and Space Secretary of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday for the post of Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining of the post. The time period is "inclusive of an extension in tenure beyond the age of superannuation in the public interest, or until further orders whichever is earlier," the government order said.

Somanath, will be succeeding K Sivan, who will be completing his extended term on Friday (January 14). Sivan was appointed as the ISRO chief in January 2018 and was given a one-year extension till January 14, 2022.

At present, Somanath is the director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). After his appointment, speaking to ANI, Somanath said, "I am very happy to join as Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission (ISRO). It is really an honour."

Talking about the areas of focus he would concentrate on Somanath said " There are different segments that we need to concentrate on. Looking at the technology side we are the powerhouse of technology various disciplines. We need to bring new approach methods so that available can be best utilized. There are many new technologies too. We need to bring in newer approaches; have to work with various capacity builders like tech companies."

"The next important is a lookout where all space can be utilised further. we have a traditional commination and navigation domain, but the application domains are so vast and innovative. Many people come out with new ideas and approaches. We need to see how those can be bought into the space domain and can create new applications by which that traditional process can produce better output. And also look out how new approaches can be bought in," he added.

Somanath said that they also have to work with industries to see how the ecosystem of space can spread into industries. He further said that this is also the time to discuss business and profit in space.

"Economy of operation big enough to make profitable. We never discussed profit or business so far in the country but this is time to discuss business in space and then find how we can create business enterprise around space technology which will be self-sustaining and profitable for people to enter and invest," said Somanath.

