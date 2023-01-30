S Jaishankar Speaks To South Korean Counterpart Park Jin, Discusses Diplomatic Ties

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday conversed with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and discussed the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Jaishankar in a telephonic conversation with his South Korean counterpart stated that he looked forward to welcoming Park Jin to India for the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting scheduled to be held later this year.

The foreign minister in a tweet stated, "Appreciate the call from FM Park Jin of the Republic of Korea this morning. Discussed our bilateral relations and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. Look forward to welcoming him to India for the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting."

Appreciate the call from FM Park Jin of Republic of Korea this morning.



Discussed our bilateral relations and the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relationship.



Look forward to welcome him to India for the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting.@FMParkJin — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 30, 2023

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar was on an official visit to South Korea from January 16-17. During his visit, he co-chaired the 5th Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue (FPSD) with his Korean counterpart Cho Hyundong. The Embassy of India in South Korea stated that Kumar and his counterpart exchanged views to strengthen ties between the two countries. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, including Indo-Pacific and G20.

During the Foreign Policy and Security Dialogue, both sides agreed to enhance India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership by strengthening strategic communication through regular high-level engagements.

During the meeting, India and South Korea agreed to deepen cooperation in various sectors, including, trade and investment, security and defence, science and technology, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

"During the FPSD, both sides agreed to enhance India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership by strengthening strategic communication through regular high-level engagements including the Foreign Minister-level Joint Commission Meeting, '2+2' dialogue involving Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry at Vice Minister/Secretary level, other ministerial and senior official dialogues, as the two countries celebrate 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.