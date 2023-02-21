Did Rahul Gandhi Send Troops To LAC?: Jaishankar Slams Congress On Its Criticism Over China Conflict

HITTING out at Congress for questioning the Centre over border tensions with China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said it is not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but Prime Minister Narendra Modi who sent the Army to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as a countermeasure to troop deployment by China.

Amid Congress's allegations that the Centre is not doing enough to counter the border threat, Jaishankar in an exclusive interview with ANI asserted that India has sent troops to the LAC in large numbers during border tensions with China. He further remembered the 1962 war India had with China and said the opposition party should have been honest to look at what happened in 1962.

On Congress's allegation that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Jaishankar ever mentioned China in their statements, the external affairs minister strongly rebutted the party and said its leaders must have some problem understanding words beginning with 'C'.

"They must have some problem understanding words beginning with ‘C’. It’s not true. I think they are deliberately misrepresenting the situation…This govt is serious about border infra," the external minister said during the interview with ANI.

"If we are being accommodative. I ask people if we were being accommodative and who sent the Indian Army to the LAC (Line of Actual Control). Rahul Gandhi did not send them. Narendra Modi sent them. We have today the largest peacetime deployment in our history on the China border," Jaishankar said.

The response from External Minister came amid a series of attacks from Congress especially Rahul Gandhi over the Centre's response to Chinese aggression. Last month, Rahul Gandhi claimed that around 2,000 square km of Indian territory in Ladakh has been under Chinese occupation.

"Government is under the impression that the Chinese have not taken any land from India. A delegation from Ladakh clearly said that 2000 square km of Indian Territory was taken by the Chinese. They also said that many patrolling points that used to be in India are now firmly in Chinese hands," the MP from Wayanad, as quoted by ANI said.