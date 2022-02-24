New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of External Affairs in India on Thursday (February 24) expanded its control rooms in Delhi set up earlier and made them operational on 24x7 bases after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine following President Vladimir Putin's order to run a special 'military operation'.

"MEA control room in Delhi being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine," news agency ANI reported.

Indian Embassy in Kyiv: In view of closure of Ukrainian air space, schedule of special flights stands cancelled. Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals#RussiaUkraineConflict #Ukraine @IndiainUkraine @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/02bNypb1PC — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) February 24, 2022

The Indian government is making all arrangements to evacuate its citizens from the 'in war' country. A special UIA flight with 182 Indians, mostly students, landed in Delhi from Ukraine around 7:45 in the morning. Another Air India flight AI1947 took off to carry out the evacuation process but returned back to Delhi due to NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) at, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Meanwhile, The Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued a statement in view of the closure of Ukrainian air space and said that the schedule of special flights stands cancelled. However, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals, the embassy said while giving contact details to connect with it.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv also asked its citizens who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries.

Helpline numbers of Indian Embassy in Kyiv:

+380997300483

+380997300428

+380933980327

+380635917881

+380935046170

*Indian citizens are also advised to follow the Embassy website and social media posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates regarding alternative arrangements for evacuation.

Helpline numbers of MEA control rooms in Delhi:

+91 11 23012113

+91 11 23014104

+91 11 23017905

1800118797 (Toll Free)

Email address for MEA control room in Delhi

The email id to reach out MEA control room in Delhi is situationroom@mea.gov.in.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha