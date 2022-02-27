New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, official sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Prime Minister Modi is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed rallies as part of the BJP's campaign for the ongoing state assembly polls.

A large number of Indians, mostly students, have been stuck in Ukraine following Russia's attack on the country. India has begun evacuating them, and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday as part of the 'Operation Ganga'.

Modi has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis.

During their interaction, Modi expressed deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict.

India abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, with New Delhi saying dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes and voicing "regret" that the path of diplomacy was given up.

India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine and urges all efforts are made for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador, said.

While explaining India’s explanation of vote by permanent representatives of the UN Security Council, Tirumurti said no solution can ever arrive at the cost of humans. “We are also deeply concerned about the welfare of the Indian community, including a large number of Indian students in Ukraine," he added.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zolonskyy on Saturday had dialed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged India’s support against Russia in UN Security Council.

Modi, according to the Prime Minister’s Office, expressed “deep anguish” over the loss of life and property, reiterated his call for “immediate cessation of violence” and return to dialogue, and conveyed “India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.”

Posted By: Mukul Sharma