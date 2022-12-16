Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi Dials Putin, Tells 'Dialogue Is The Only Way Forward'

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and reiterated his stand for dialogue and diplomacy as the "only way" to reach a solution.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, said the Kremlin: Reuters



(file pic)

"PM Modi briefed President Putin on India’s ongoing Presidency of G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India’s Chairship of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. They agreed to remain in regular touch with each other," according to a statement from PMO read.

In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward, in his conversation with Russian President Putin: PMO

The two leaders, via a phone call, reviewed bilateral relations, including energy cooperation. Since February of this year, this was the fifth telephonic conversation between the two leaders.

PM Modi and Vladimir Putin also met in person in September in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. Even back then, Prime Minister Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that "today's era is not one of war."

In response to Modi's statement, Putin said, "We want all of this to end as soon as possible."

"I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine and also about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there."