Russia-Ukraine conflict's sixth day saw escalated shelling in Kharkiv, the second largest city after Kyiv | Reuters image

Kyiv/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking turn of events that has stoked a wave of grief among stranded Indians in Ukraine and their families back home, an Indian student is confirmed to have died in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This is the first known fatality of an Indian citizen in Ukraine, as the Russian invasion entered its sixth day on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Naveen Shekharappa from Karnataka's Haveri district. Naveen had reportedly gone to buy something. Later his friend got a call from a local official that he had died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the father of Naveen Shekharappa, news agency ANI reported.

“With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs said.

Ministry of External Affairs informed that ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine in New Delhi are being called in, 'to reiterate our (India's) demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones'.

"Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," Ministry of External Affairs added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke with deceased Indian student's father. All efforts will be made to bring back Naveen's body to India, Chief Minister's Office said.

Sources said that over 9000 Indian nationals brought out of Ukraine while a considerable number are now in safer areas. "We will continue to make utmost efforts to ensure the return our citizens stranded in Ukraine," they added.

As of Monday, nearly 2500 Indian students were stranded in Kharkiv. They were facing a severe crisis of food, water and electricity amid intensified Russian assault, Dainik Jagran reported.

On Monday, the market in Kharkiv had opened for an hour but were closed shortly after long queues of essential items' buyers. The stranded students told Dainik Jagran that business owners were giving the preference to Ukrainian citizens. After seeing the long queues, students went back to their bunkers.

As per Lucknow's Aakash Singh, a fourth year MBBS student at Ukraine's Kharkiv National Medical Institute, Indian embassy has directed them to reach Kyiv and take train to Poland from there. “But with heavy bombing around we are unable to find the courage to get our of here,” Aakash told Dainik Jagran.

Students said that if Russian borders are opened for them then it's barely an hour away from where they are stranded.

Sources said on Tuesday that from the Indian side, preparations for evacuation have been in place for sometime now. "An Indian team has been positioned in Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border. However, the conflict situation in and around Kharkiv and nearby cities has been an obstacle," they added.

"It is imperative that Russia and Ukraine respond to our need for safe passage urgently. In places where the conflict has not endangered movement, we've been able to evacuate our citizens," sources said further.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma