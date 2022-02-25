Kyiv (Ukraine) | Jagran World Desk:The Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Friday asked its students, citizens in Ukraine to remain strong, safe and alert amid the second day of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The embassy also asked the students to remain in touch with student contractors for orderly movement.

"Carry passport, cash preferably in USD for any emergency expenses and other essentials. COVID-19 double vaccination certificate, if available. Print out Indian flag and paste prominently on vehicles and buses while travelling," the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said in its fresh advisory.

"In this difficult situation, the Embassy of India requests Indians to continue to remain strong, safe and alert. The embassy is also working round the clock to support the Indian community in Ukraine," it said.

The embassy also reiterated that the Indian government is evaluating routes from Romania and Hungary to secure a safe return for its citizens.

"Government of India and the Embassy of India are working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary," the embassy said.

"At present, teams are getting in place at the following checkpoints CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian Border near Uzhhorod PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi," it added.

Meanwhile, missiles dropped on Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed, increasing fears among residents who did not flee the city of 3 million on Thursday that an assault was imminent.

"Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border checkpoints are being advised to depart first in an organized manner, in coordination with teams from Ministry of External Affairs to actualize this option."

"Once above routes are operational, Indian nationals travelling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border checkpoints, and remain in touch with the Helpline Numbers set up at respective checkpoints for facilitation through the border. Numbers would be shared once the control rooms are established," it further said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia has launched multiple attacks on several areas in central and eastern Ukraine.

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla assured all Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine and their family members that the government will take all possible steps to bring them back safe and sound.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta