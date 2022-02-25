New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could be a major relief for the thousands of Indians stuck in war-torn Ukraine, sources on Friday said that government of India will arrange evacuation flights for Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine. Officials said that Air India is planning to operate two flights to Romanian capital Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine. The cost of these flights will be borne by the government itself, sources added.

The development comes hours after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s office said that as many as 916 persons stranded in Ukraine have approached Tamil Nadu government for their safe return to India. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also said that the state government will bear the expenses of nearly 5,000 students and Tamil diaspora people stuck in war-hit Ukraine.

Prior to this on Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin had written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene immediately to evacuate thousands of students from Tamil Nadu stranded in Ukraine. MK Stalin had also urged External Affairs Minister to nominate a nodal officer for better coordination with Tamil Nadu government.

Russia launched an all-out attack against Ukraine on Thursday by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since the start of second World War. While many western countries responded with economic sanctions and trade restrictions against Vladimir Putin-led Russia, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed Putin for an immediate cessation of violence.

In its latest advisory for stranded Indians in Ukraine, Indian embassy in Kyiv informed that the government of India and Embassy of India in Kyiv are working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. Indian embassy informed that the evacuation teams for Indian nationals are getting in at “CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian border near Chernivtsi”.

Indian mission in Ukraine informed on Thursday that it has accomodated over 200 students stranded in Kyiv and necessary arrangements have been made for them.

Nearly 20,000 Indian students are stranded in Ukraine, most of whom are students.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma