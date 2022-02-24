New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the Russian Invasion of Ukraine, India has stepped up to help its stranded citizens in Ukraine. On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that they have sent teams for evacuating Indians from the land that borders Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic, and Romania.

In a press conference today, MEA Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said, "External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will speak to Foreign ministers of Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary."

He further stated that, "At the CCS meeting, PM Modi has stated that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and security of Indian nationals including students in Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Dr. S Jaishankar had shared the information regarding the teams that are sent by Indian government on Twitter.

To assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine,MEA Teams from @IndiaInHungary, @IndiainPoland, @IndiaInSlovakia & @eoiromania are on their way to the adjoining land borders with Ukraine.



Indian nationals in Ukraine near the border points can contact these teams ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OSd90I4DGH — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 24, 2022

Furthermore, Foreign Secretary said, "A number of steps have been taken to deal with the emerging situation in Ukraine. We started the registration of Indian nationals in Ukraine about a month ago. Based on online registration, we found that 20,000 Indian nationals were there."

About 4000 Indian nationals have already left Ukraine in the past few days. The MEA control room in Delhi has got 980 calls and 850 emails, Foreign Secretary claimed.

#WATCH Ministry of External Affairs briefs the media on Ukraine crisis https://t.co/puBkO2eJVM — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

He further said, "Our Embassy in Ukraine continues to be functional. A number of advisories have been issued by embassies on the situation as it evolves. We're consulting universities, student contractors in the process of providing welfare and safety of our students."

"ne important step we have taken is to pursue all universities in Ukraine to conduct online classes. PM Modi has specifically stated that the MEA should do everything possible for our citizens in Ukraine," he said.\

Speaking on possibility of Airlift, Secretary said, "We are in touch with the Ministry of Defence to keep provision for airlift (of Indians) capacity, in regard to the situation in Ukraine."

