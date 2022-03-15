New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the prevailing Russia-Ukraine conflict, going on for the last 20 days, Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar on Tuesday informed the Parliament that despite the challenges, the Indian government ensured safe return of about 25,500 Indians from the war-torn country. He said that most of the Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine are students undertaking medical education.

Despite the challenges posed by the serious ongoing conflict, we have ensured that about 22,500 citizens have returned home safely", S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha. "Pertinent to note that hostilities placed the Indian community of 20,000 plus in direct danger. Even while we were participating in global deliberations of this evolving situation in UNSC, pressing challenge was to safeguard our citizens&ensure that they weren't in harm's way", the minister added.

Hailing the Indian government's Operation Ganga, Jaishankar said that the operation was undertaken at a time when Russian troops were shelling buildings and conducting airstrikes. He said that the size of Ukraine itself posed massive logistic challenges moving from one place to another which is sometimes over 1,000 km.

"At the direction of the PM, we launched Operation Ganga, thereby undertaking one of the most challenging evacuation exercises during an ongoing conflict situation. Our community was dispersed across Ukraine, posing its own logistical challenges", Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha.

"The exercise was undertaken at a time when military actions, including airstrikes and shelling, were underway. It involved movement in a war-torn situation in a large country, at times over a 1,000 kms and required exiting border checkpoints clogged by an estimated 26 lakh refugees", he added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan