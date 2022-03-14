New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: India on Monday said in the United Nations that New Delhi has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities in Ukraine. While addressing the UNSC briefing on Monday, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R. Ravindra, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly called for an urgent ceasefire and that the path of dialogue and diplomacy must be pursued by the two sides.

Highlighting India's evacuation from Ukraine, Ravindra said India undertook intensive and immediate steps to evacuate its nationals. Till date, about 22,500 Indians have returned home safely.

"We are grateful to all our partners for their support in our evacuation efforts. We call for direct contacts and negotiations with a view to cease hostilities," he added.

India also said that the country has been in touch with both the Russian Federation and Ukraine in this regard and will continue to remain engaged. "We continue to underline the need to respect the UN Charter, international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states."

He also lauded the role played by Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and said,

"OSCE has been playing an important role in facilitating the implementation of the package of measures across both sides of the contact line in eastern Ukraine. However, recent developments in Ukraine and consequent deterioration of security situation have halted the functioning of the Special Monitoring Mission."

Concluding the briefing, Ravindra said, India recognizes the "significant contribution of OSCE to the promotion of a rules-based international order and strengthening multilateralism".

The conflict between the two sides reached its 19th day on Monday as Ukraine and Russia began another round of talks after negotiators said some form of agreement might be in sight, even as fierce Russian bombardments continued. More than 2,500 residents of the besieged port of Mariupol have been killed during the invasion and aid kept failing to reach the city because of Russian shelling, according to Ukrainian officials.

With inputs from ANI

Posted By: Mukul Sharma