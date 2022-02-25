New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Following Russia's attack on Ukraine, thousands of Indian students residing in the country are desperate for evacuation. The Ministry of External Affairs is making constant efforts to bring back all the Indian citizens safely. Furthermore, due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace, the Indian embassy in Kyiv is making alternative arrangements for evacuation.

"MEA is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine. The central government will ensure the safety of all Indians," said V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs while addressing media on Thursday (February 24).

Preparations to evacuate Indians via Hungary, Poland, Romania

Russia's attack has left the Kyiv airport non-functional, thereby affecting plans to evacuate Indians by sending special aircraft. In this situation, India has started taking back the students from the land route of the countries adjacent to the western border of Ukraine. Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla assured that all Indians stranded in Ukraine will be brought back safely. He said that work has started on the evacuation of Indian students and other citizens through four countries adjoining Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary. Teams of 10 Indian diplomats from different countries have left for Ukraine.

Govt of India & Embassy of India working to establish evacuation routes from Romania & Hungary. At present, teams are getting in place at CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi: Indian Embassy in Hungary#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/cLHCUWYbEg — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

A team of embassy personnel sent to Johanvi

A team of Indian Embassy personnel in Hungary has been sent for this purpose to a place named Johanvi near the Ukrainian border. A center is also being built for the convenience of Indian citizens on the border of Poland and Romania with Ukraine. In addition, two service centers are also being set up within Ukraine's border so that citizens who want to go out through these neighboring countries can be facilitated.

Meanwhile, out of the 20000 citizens and students in Ukraine, 4000 have already been evacuated in the last 10 days.

Furthermore, pressure is also being exerted on the central government from states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue and appealed to the Center to take steps. The Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have written a letter to the External Affairs Minister and appealed to save the students of their states trapped in Ukraine. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin wrote that the Government of India should make arrangements to bring Indian students home by running a special campaign.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha