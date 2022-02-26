New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indians evacuated from Ukraine has taken off from Romania, said EAM Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday. The flight will reach India around 9 pm.

"We are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I'm personally monitoring," he added.

An Air India Boeing aircraft, departed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) for Romanian capital Bucharest early morning on Saturday to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive. The Air India flight AI-1944 departed from Mumbai at 3.38 am and landed in Bucharest at around 10.45 am, an AI official said.

#WATCH | "...Entire GoI is working day & night to evacuate everyone and our mission is not complete till we have evacuated the last person. Remember this day 26th Feb in your life...," Rahul Shrivastava, Indian Ambassador in Romania to the evacuated Indians from #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Ro4pBGrB76 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

The CSMIA in a statement said it has blocked a special corridor for the arriving passengers.

"In the light of the current crisis in Ukraine, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is extending full support to the evacuation of the stranded Indian students, who are arriving in Mumbai today (Saturday) by AI-1944 at 8 pm (Expected Time of arrival)," CSMIA said.

The evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest because Ukrainian airspace was closed for civil aircraft operations since the morning of February 24.

Around 20,000 Indians, mainly students, are currently stranded in Ukraine, according to officials. The private airport operator said it has made special arrangements for the arriving passengers and will provide them with free Wi-Fi codes, distribute food and water bottles.

Passengers would be required to produce either a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report at the time of arrival. In case any passenger is not able to show any of the documents at the time of arrival, they will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport, where the cost would be borne by the airport, the airline said. These passengers would be able to leave the airport post-testing negative.





(With inputs from PTI)

