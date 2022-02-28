New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As Russia continues to lay siege on Ukraine to take complete control of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has 'pleaded' for help from the international community. Responding to his please, United Kingdom, Taiwan, New Zealand, Japan, the European Union, Canada, and United States has passed sanctions against Russia targetting military exports, banks, and oil refineries.

Here's a look at the sanctions against Russia offered by the above-mentioned countries.

United Kingdom

According to the UK's sanctions list, Russia will face asset freezes. In the 10-point sanctions package released on February 25, the UK said it would impose an asset freeze on major Russian banks, including state-owned VTB, its second-biggest bank, and stop major Russian companies from raising finance in the UK. It will also ban Russia’s airline Aeroflot from landing in the UK, suspend dual export licenses to Russia, and ban exports of some high-tech exports and parts of the extractive industry.

Taiwan

The Taiwan government said that its largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) would comply with all export-control rules.

New Zealand

The country put a travel ban on Russia along with prohibiting trade with its military and security forces.

Japan

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida said it will strengthen sanctions against Russia to include institutions and military equipment exports.

European Union

The EU decided to freeze any European assets of Putin and his foreign secretary Sergey Lavrov, along with agreeing on SWIFT sanctions.

Canada

The Canadian government targetted 62 Russian individuals and entities, including members of the elite and major banks, and canceled all export permits.

United States

The US, along with its allies, decided to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system. Earlier, the US Department of Treasury had targeted the “core infrastructure” of Russia’s financial system, sanctioning two of its largest banks: state-backed Sberbank and VTB Bank.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha