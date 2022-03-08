New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian students moved out of Sumy were being taken to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Poltava is at a distance of about 175 km from Sumy.

"Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine," Bagchi tweeted adding, "Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home," he said.

Bagchi, however, did not specify from which border point and when will they be evacuated from Ukraine to board flights for their return to India. The MEA spokesperson also posted a video on Twitter showing Indian students having refreshments in the backdrop of parked buses.

Also, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory urging all stranded Indian nationals to make use of "humanitarian corridor" announced in various parts of Ukraine and evacuate using trains, vehicles or any other available means of transport giving due consideration to safety. Humanitarian corridor for evacuation of stranded people has been announced in various parts of Ukraine from 1000 hours on March 8, 2022.

Sumy has been witnessing intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops for days now. India had been making efforts to evacuate its citizens from the northeastern Ukrainian city, but was facing the challenge of heavy shelling and air strikes.

About 18,000 Indians brought back from Ukraine so far:

Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far. 410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special Civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava. With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22, 2022.

The number of Indians airlifted by 75 special civilian flights goes up to 15521. IAF had flown 12 missions to bring back 2467 passengers, as part of Operation Ganga, and carried over 32-tonne relief material. Among the civilian flights, 4575 passengers have been brought from Bucharest by 21 flights, 1820 from Suceava by 9 flights, 5571 from Budapest by 28 flights, 909 passengers by 5 flights from Kosice, 2404 Indians from Rzeszow by 11 flights, and 242 persons by a flight from Kyiv.



Posted By: Talibuddin Khan