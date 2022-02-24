New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said that Russian President Putin briefed PM Modi about the developments regarding Ukraine.

During the conversation with Putin, PM Modi appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

PM Modi also reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia & NATO can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.

On the safety of Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, PM Modi conveyed to Putin that India's highest priority is to ensure their safe exit and return to India.

"Prime Minister Modi also sensitised the Russian President Putin about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India," the PMO said.

In the meeting between the two leaders, it was agreed that officials and diplomatic teams from both countries would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest.

Earlier today, Ukrainian envoy to India Igor Polikha had pleaded for India's support and urged PM Modi to talk to Putin. He said that India has a special relationship with Russia and New Delhi can play a more active role in controlling the situation.

"Indian PM Modi Ji is one of the most powerful, respected world leaders" and the "status of Modi-ji makes me hopeful that with Modi Ji's strong voice, Putin will think," Ambassador Igor had said.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta