New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly chair third high-level meeting with his cabinet colleagues in the matter of less than 24 hours. The development comes hours after Ministry of External Affairs informed that four Union Ministers will remain stationed in Ukrainian neighbourhood to oversee Operation Ganga. To evacaute the stranded Indians, mostly medical students, India is executing Operation Ganga in the war-hit Ukraine. As per Ministry of External Affairs, nearly 7,000 Indians have left Ukraine of which close to 1300 have been evacuated by Union Government in last few days.

More to follow...

Posted By: Mukul Sharma