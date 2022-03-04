New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after an Indian student lost his life in war-torn Ukraine, another Indian student was shot with a bullet on Thursday (local time) in the capital city of Kyiv amid India's massive Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals on a priority basis. The student was admitted to a hospital in Kyiv for treatment.

Informing about the shocking development, Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), General VK Singh, said that an Indian was shot and was immediately admitted to a hospital in the capital city of Kyiv. General VK Singh is among the Union Ministers overlooking the safe return of Indians from border countries of Ukraine.

Revealing the information at Poland's Rzeszow airport, General VK Singh, as quoted by ANI said, "I received info today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back midway. We're trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss", he said.

"The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality", the minister added.

The students are currently fleeing the war-torn country Ukraine and trying to reach the border of Poland for their safe return to India. Four Union Ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh -- are overseeing the evacuation efforts in the countries adjoining Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a special flight from Hungary carrying 219 Indian nationals stranded in conflict-torn Ukraine reached Delhi on Friday. The special IndiGo flight under Operation Ganga departed from Hungary's capital Budapest on Thursday. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik received the Indian students on their arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport. He also interacted with the students.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in close coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is making all efforts to bring the Indian students back to India at a fast pace. Indian civilian planes as well as Indian Air Force planes are regularly bringing back stranded Indian students. The government has said more than 7,400 persons are expected to be brought through special flights in the next two days. Further, 3,500 persons are expected to be brought back on Friday and over 3900 on March 5.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised Ukraine to help with military aid to fight Russia.



(With Agency Inputs)

