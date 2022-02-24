New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the increasing tension between Ukraine and Russia, a special flight of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), was operated from the capital of Ukraine Kyiv to India's capital Delhi. The flight carried 182 Indian citizens, mostly students, and landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), at 7:45 am today (February 24), news agency ANI reported.

"A special flight of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) landed at Delhi Airport from Kyiv, at 7:45 am today, with 182 Indian citizens, including students," an official of Ukraine International Airlines in India was quoted as saying by ANI on condition of anonymity.

More than 20 thousand Indians are feared to be stuck in Ukraine. During the meeting of the United Nations Security Council, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti said that proper arrangements are being made in order for students to get back to India safely.

"Over 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine, we are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals including students as we may be required," Tirumurti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In order to bring people safely from Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including India's Air India.

With the successful touch down of the first evacuation flight from Ukraine, Anju Wariah, GSA representative of the UIA in India thanked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and India's aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for allowing the special UIA aircraft to operate the evacuation flight.

"This has been possible with the support of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Indian Embassy beside the UIA team in both the countries working round the clock," Anju Wariah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Seeing the situation, several parents in India are insisting the government to bring back their children and relatives from Ukraine. Parents are in constant touch with Ukraine-based airlines and Air India for safe returns.

"We understand the concerns of the parents, and our endeavour is to help and assist as many students studying there to come back home. There are four special evacuation flights that are scheduled in the next couple of days, and we are working on more," Anju added.

On Wednesday night, the Ukrainian government announced that they have decided to close airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight through 7 am EET due to the ongoing confrontation with Russia.

After the announcement made by the Ukrainian government, Russia also announced a ban on civilian air traffic in the airspace over eastern Ukraine.

In the coming days, more flights will be operated from Ukraine in order to bring Indian citizens safely from the country that is almost on the brink of war.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen