New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has advised all Indian citizens stranded in Kharkiv to leave the city immediately "for their safety and security". In an important advisory, the Indian Embassy said that Indian citizens should reach Pesochin, Babaye, and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible.

Tweeting the advisory, Indian Embassy in Ukraine wrote, "Urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv. For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babaye, and Bezlyudovka as soon as possible. Under all circumstances, they must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today".

URGENT ADVISORY TO ALL INDIAN NATIONALS IN KHARKIV.

FOR THEIR SAFETY AND SECURITY THEY MUST LEAVE KHARKIV IMMEDIATELY.

PROCEED TO PESOCHIN, BABAYE AND BEZLYUDOVKA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES THEY MUST REACH THESE SETTLEMENTS *BY 1800 HRS (UKRAINIAN TIME) TODAY*. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 2, 2022

This came as Russian troops continue their massive operation against Ukraine capturing several cities and bombing government buildings. At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the last 24 hours, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Wednesday. The authorities have said Russian missile attacks hit the center of Ukraine's second-largest city, including residential areas and the regional administration building.

The Ukrainian government's center for strategic communications released images Wednesday of strikes hitting Kharkiv, with balls of fire lighting up the city skyline over populated areas. Kharkiv resident Marina Boreiko described strikes hitting a neighbouring building Tuesday and her shock at seeing bodies lying in the rubble. “Today I survived a bombing,” she told The Associated Press, repeatedly choking back tears.

“A Russian plane dropped a bomb on the house next door. My boyfriend and I were at home. We felt a strong whistle, and I realized it was flying toward us. We were in the corridor then, and we felt the explosion from there.”

As dust rose up, she said, “the first thing I heard was children crying. Our neighbours have three children and the only thing I was thinking about at that moment was, God not them, please, only not them.'”

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan