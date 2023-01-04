Russian National's Body Sent For Post-Mortem, Was Found Dead In A Ship At Odisha Port

The body of a Russian national who was found dead in a cargo ship in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district was sent for postmortem examination. (Image: ANI)

THE BODY of a Russian national who was found dead in a ship anchored at Paradip Port in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district was sent for postmortem examination on Wednesday, the police, as quoted by the news agency said.

The 51-year-old Russian national who was identified as Milyakov Sergey died around 4 am on Tuesday. Sergey was the chief engineer of the ship, MB Aldnah, which was on the way to Mumbai from Chittagong in Bangladesh via Paradip. According to police, the body was first taken to the Paradip Port Hospital and then sent to Kujang Government Hospital for postmortem examination.

Commenting on the death of the Russian national, Jagastinghpur's Superintendent of Police Akileswar Singh, as quoted by PTI said the preliminary investigation indicated that Sergey died due to a cardiac attack. However, the actual reason for the death will be known only after a postmortem examination, he added. He also said that the Marine police station in Paradip has registered a case of unnatural death.

According to police, the Russian engineer was part of a 22-member crew, which included 17 Indians, one Estonian and one Romanian. There were two other Russians in the crew as well. The official said the statement of all 22 member crew was recorded.

The body would be preserved and handed over to Russian authorities, said doctor Prahallad Panda, the medical officer of the port hospital.

Sergey is the third Russian to be found dead in Odisha in the last two weeks. In December, last year, two Russian tourists, including a lawmaker were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rayagada town in southern Odisha. Two were identified as Vladimir Putin critic Pavel Antov (65) and his friend Vladimir Bidenov (61).

According to police, a multi-millionaire, Antov who was on a vacation in Rayagada to celebrate his 65th birthday was allegedly found dead having fallen out of a third-floor hotel window on December 24.