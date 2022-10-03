Russian National Held In JEE Mains 2021 Paper Leak, CBI Interrogates 'Main Hacker'

Examinees arrive to appear in JEE entrance examination at Tata Consultancy Service Limited. (ANI Photo/File)

The Central Bureau Of Investigation on Monday said it was interrogating a Russian national in connection with the leak of the JEE Mains 2021 question paper. He was the main hacker in the case, news agency ANI cited CBI sources as saying.

The accused, identified as Mikhail Shargin, had helped tamper with the iLeon software, the platform used for conducting the Joint Entrance Examination.

He was detained by Bureau of Immigration at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on arrival from Kazakhstan.

The accused was taken into custody on the basis of a look out circular (LOC) issued by CBI in software tampering case of JEE Mains 2021.