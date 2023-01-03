Russian National Found Dead In A Ship At Odisha Port, Third Death In Fortnight; Police Initiate Probe

TWO weeks after the mysterious death of the Vladimir Putin critic Pavel Antov (65) and his friend Vladimir Bidenov at a Rayagada hotel in Odisha, another Russian national was found dead in a ship anchored at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday. This is the third case in a row, the police said.

The Russian national identified as Milyakov Sergey. The 51-year-old man was the chief engineer of the vessel, M B Aldnah, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh via Paradip, PTI reported.

According to police, Sergey was found dead around 4.30 am on Tuesday at his ship chamber. The official could not immediately ascertain the cause of the death. Paradip Port Trust Chairman P L Haranand confirmed the death of the Russian engineer and said an investigation was underway.

Earleir in December last year, two Russsian tourists, including a lawmaker were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rayagada town in southern Odisha. According to police, a multi-millionaire who was on a vacation in Rayagada to celebrate his 65th birthday was allegedly found dead having fallen out of a third-floor hotel window on December 24.

Pavel's death came two days after the mysterious death of his party colleague, Vladimir Bidenov (61), who was also found dead in a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada on December 22. Both cases are being investigated by the Odisha Police.

Pavel Antov was a rich businessman in the Russian meat industry. According to media reports, Antov’s company, ‘Vladimir Standard', was the leading manufacturer of meat sausages in his country. He was the founder of the company. In 2019, Forbes Russia noted after analysis, that Antov’s declared annual earnings were around £130 million.

After the death of Pavel came in spot, the Russian Embassy in New Delhi released a statement, saying, there is “no criminal aspect” in the case. The state police have also ruled out any foul play so far on the basis of initial investigations, forensic evidence, and autopsies.