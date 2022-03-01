New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday once again had abstained on a procedural resolution to call for a special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, New Delhi expressed "deep concerns" over the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Besides India, China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had also abstained on the resolution. This was the second time in as many days when India abstained on a UN resolution against Russia's invasion.

"India is deeply concerned that the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate. We reiterate our call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities," TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said on Monday.

"India is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals who are still stranded in Ukraine. The safety and security of Indian nationals, including a large number of students, remains our top priority," he noted.

Why India abstained from UNSC vote to call for General Assembly session?

Explaining India's decision to abstain from the UNSC vote, Tirumurti on Monday said India believes there is "no order choice" for Russia and Ukraine, but to return to the table for talks. Welcoming Moscow and Kyiv's decision to hold talks, Tirumurti said the world order is "anchored on international, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states."

"All members need to honour these principles and find a constructive way forward. Dialogue is the only answer to settling disputes. However, daunting it may appear at this moment," he said. "We are also deeply concerned about the welfare of the Indian community, including a large number of Indian students in Ukraine."

Why did India choose the middle path?

Russia has been India's time-tested friend over the years. However, New Delhi's shift towards Washington over the last few years has irked Moscow. With its decision to abstain on the UNSC vote, India aims to strike a perfect balance between the United States (US) and Russia, and the call for a peaceful resolution has kept its balance in realistic check.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma