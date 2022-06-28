Russia-Ukraine War, Sri Lankan Crisis And More: What PM Modi Discussed At G7 Summit | Top Developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India's position clear on the Russia-Ukraine war, calling for an immediate end to all the hostilities, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Tuesday, hours after the premier's address at the G-7 Summit in Germany.

"On Russia-Ukraine, PM made India's position clear including an immediate end to hostilities. Dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the situation. PM also put forward knockdown effect of the conflict on food security crisis, especially on vulnerable countries," Kwatra said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Ever since the war started, India has appealed to both Russia and Ukraine to end the hostilities and resolve their differences via talks. PM Modi has also held multiple talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in this regard.

However, India has abstained from voting in the United Nations (UN), irking the western nations. Despite the west's criticism, India has maintained its independent stand but urged both Russia and Ukraine to come to the tables for talks.

'INDIA LOOKED UPON AS SOLUTION PROVIDER'

Foreign Secretary Kwatra also said that the camaraderie of leaders with PM Modi during the G-7 Summit in Germany shows that India looked upon as solution provider.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the G7 summit showed that India's presence is valued by all and that India is looked upon as solution providers by all. You would have seen the body language and camaraderie of leaders with our PM," said Kwatra.

India was among the five partner countries invited to attend the G7 Summit in Germany from June 26 to 27.

"In the first session, PM Modi spoke on climate, energy, and health while in the second session PM addressed issues of food security and gender equality emphasizing India's women-led development approach," Kwatra said while providing details of the sessions at the summit.

AFGHANISTAN CRISIS, SRI LANKAN ECONOMIC CRISIS DISCUSSED

Besides the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi also spoke about the situation in Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, and said how India helped the two countries amid their ongoing issues. He also spoke about global food security and said India is trying to increase the production of fertilizers.

"We have dispatched about 35,000 tonnes of wheat as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the last few months. And even after the heavy earthquake there, India was the first country to deliver relief materials. We are also helping our neighbour Sri Lanka to ensure food security," PM Modi said.

"India has immense agricultural manpower compared to the countries of the G7. Indian agricultural skills have helped give new life to traditional agricultural products like cheese and olive in some of the countries of the G7. Can the G7 create a structured system for the widespread use of Indian agricultural talent in its member countries? With the help of traditional talent of India's farmers, food security will be ensured to G7 countries," he added.