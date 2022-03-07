New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a telephonic conversation Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, government sources said, as reported by news agency ANI. This comes a day after Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on governments of several countries, including India, and urged them to appeal to Russia to stop the ongoing conflict.

In his televised address, Kuleba said Russia is trying to "win the sympathy" of countries that have foreign nationals in Ukraine. He said that if Russia stops "manipulating" the issue of foreign students, they will all be safely evacuated.

"I call on the governments of India, China, and Nigeria, to appeal to Russia to stop the fire and allow civilians to leave," he said. "India is one of the largest consumers of Ukrainian agricultural products and if this war continues, it'll be difficult for us to seed new harvests. So, even in terms of global and Indian food security, it's in the best interest to stop this war."

Meanwhile, this would be second telephonic conversation between Zelenskyy and PM Modi in less than two weeks. That call came after India abstained on a UN Security Council resolution by the US that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine.

"Spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression," Zelenskuyy had said in a tweet. "More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!"

Meanwhile, India on Sunday continued its efforts to evacuate over 700 Indian students from the embattled northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy but with little success as severe shelling and airstrikes continued. The Indian embassy in Ukraine said a team from the mission has been stationed in Poltava city to coordinate the safe passage of the Indian students in Sumy to western borders via Poltava, and advised them to be ready to leave at short notice.

Separately, the Indian embassy in Hungary said it is in the "last leg" of its evacuation mission and asked students who are staying in their own accommodations to reach Budapest for return to India. India has brought back over 15,920 of its nationals in 76 flights under mission "Operation Ganga" which was launched on February 26 following Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, according to officials here.

With inputs from PTI

