New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held another high-level meeting to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war as India continues to evacuate its citizens from the war-ravaged country.

During the meeting, it was decided that four Union Ministers - Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and General (Retired) VK Singh - will visit the "neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students," reported news agency ANI quoting government sources.

This is PM Modi's second meeting on the Ukraine crisis in less than 24 hours. On Sunday, the Prime Minister had held a key meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and other top officials after addressing multiple rallies in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Thousands of India, mostly students, have been stuck in Ukraine after the Russians started their invasion. India, under as part of the 'Operation Ganga', has so far evacuated more than 900 people from the war-ravaged country. However, nearly 15,000 Indians continue to be stuck in Ukraine.

PM Modi has also held separate conversations with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, urging them to defuse tensions, stressing that India's priority remains the safe evacuation of its citizens from the war-ravaged country.

On Sunday, India had also abstained on a resolution to call for special session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) against the Russian invasion. However, India welcomed Russia and Ukraine's decision to hold peace talks in Belarus.

"Our evacuation efforts have been adversely impacted by the complex and uncertain situation at the border crossings. It is important to maintain an uninterrupted and predictable movement of people. It is an urgent humanitarian necessity that must be immediately addressed," said TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Sunday once again issued an advisory for the Indians, asking them to move away from the conflict areas to the western side due to "security situation and extant regulations." "Ukraine Railways is additionally organising emergency trains at no cost, first come basis from Kyiv. Schedule can be found at train stations," it said in a Tweet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma