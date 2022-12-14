Russia-Ukraine War: Fighting In Kyiv Intensifies, US Pledges to Send Missile Defense System This Week

Kyiv is now increasingly coming under attack after successfully pushing away Russian from the city earlier this year. (Image credit: Reuters)

Two big explosions were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, news agency Reuters reported, citing witnesses. Later Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the news saying that indeed Shevchenkivskyi district in the city was attacked. Kyiv’s major air defense systems shot down 10 Russian drones that were supplied to Putin’s army by its ally Iran.

Mayor Klitschko added that there still is no information on potential injuries and deaths as a result of the recent attacks in the city. Lately, there have been plenty of signs that suggest that the battle in Ukraine’s capital is intensifying. Ukrainians leaving Bakhmut this week described almost constant Russian shelling that had forced residents to shelter in basements and sleep in the bitter cold.

Belarus, the last remaining authoritarian nation in Europe and Russia’s close ally, has announced a snap military inspection that includes increased combat readiness in the south of the country. Belarus’s southern border is very close to Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Belarus, ruled by dictator Alexander Lukashenko, has lately conducted many such exercises that have prompted concern from Ukraine.

In such circumstances, that hint at increasing hostility in Europe’s east, US has announced plans to provide Patriot Missile Defence system to Ukraine. This assistance could reach Ukraine as soon as this week, Reuters quoted three US officials.

In Paris, about 70 countries and institutions pledged just over 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) to help maintain Ukraine's water, food, energy, health and transportation in face of Russia's attacks, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said. They also promised energy-efficient LED bulbs to ease power shortfalls and help Ukraine get through freezing winter months as Russia pounds the country's infrastructure.

Russia has made clear that it is no mood to back down as it declined to accept a peace proposal from that would involve a pullout of Russian troops, saying Kyiv needed to accept new territorial "realities". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said environmental harm from Russia's war would affect millions of people for years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported.